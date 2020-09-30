BRITVIC PLC/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRITVIC PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BTVCY stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

