British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 461.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 461.60 ($6.03).

A number of analysts have commented on BLND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 331.10 ($4.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 373.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 2,208 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,567.04 ($11,194.36). Also, insider Chris Grigg purchased 41 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £363.88 ($475.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,919.08 ($19,494.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,266 over the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

