Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

