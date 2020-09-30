Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,284. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

