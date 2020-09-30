Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price rose 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 314,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 135,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on Bragg Gaming Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.