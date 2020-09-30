BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BMTO opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.93) on Wednesday. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 52-week low of GBX 905 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,514 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,450.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

