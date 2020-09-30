BPM Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BPM Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. BPM has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

BPM Company Profile

BPM Inc manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications.

