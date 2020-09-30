Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.14 and last traded at $152.59. Approximately 894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.20.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.