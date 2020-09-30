Boyd Gaming Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 145.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 196,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $7,053,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

