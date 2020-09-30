Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 186.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 155,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.