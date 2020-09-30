Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.58. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,457 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 5.46.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

