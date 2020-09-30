Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.58. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Borr Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 604,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

