Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 5633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

