Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.56 to C$0.43. The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 3408139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

