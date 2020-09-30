BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.71% from the company’s current price.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.77 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

