BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.71% from the company’s current price.
VNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.77 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
