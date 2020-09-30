BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.58. Approximately 107 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.66% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

