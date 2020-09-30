Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 21.1%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shot up 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 225,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 212,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

