Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $11.41 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

