Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Timothy Bensley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,135 shares in the company, valued at $168,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 and sold 16,593 shares worth $125,443. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,964. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -4.65.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

