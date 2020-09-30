Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,343.51

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $389,343.51 and approximately $340.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

