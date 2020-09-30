Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.