BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:BGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.