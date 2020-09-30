BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.