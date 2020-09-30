Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 94,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Black Iron Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

