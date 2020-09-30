Bitfex Achieves Market Cap of $496,888.17 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitfex has a total market capitalization of $496,888.17 and $8.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00268740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01617077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00177045 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 216,525,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,325,879 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

