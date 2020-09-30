BitcoiNote Market Cap Tops $19,346.50 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $19,346.50 and $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,959,621 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

