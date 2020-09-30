Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00050651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,783.58 or 0.99894342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00631218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.01238985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00109174 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

