Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $4.98 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00074020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO and YoBit. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $139.51 million and $4.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00574122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 230.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, BitFlip, Bitinka, Coinnest, Ovis, Bitlish, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Bitsane, TDAX, DSX, Exrates, OKEx, Huobi, BitMarket, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Bitfinex, Crex24, Korbit, QuadrigaCX, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Bithumb, BitBay, Kucoin, Binance, Upbit, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, C2CX, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Indodax and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

