Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Coinnest and Huobi. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $101.41 million and $969,696.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032429 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Bithumb, Crex24, Indodax, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Exrates, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

