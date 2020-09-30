BitCoal (COAL) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 14% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $4,852.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00925846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 250% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

