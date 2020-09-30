Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $15.80. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 402,368 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 2,781.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 565.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

