Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $15.80. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 402,368 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68.
About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
