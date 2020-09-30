BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.41. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 60,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

