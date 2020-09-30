BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Critical Comparison

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCardia and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% Microbot Medical N/A -32.51% -28.52%

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.49%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 40.60 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -0.89 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCardia.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

