Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Big Lots also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

