Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Big Lots also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.