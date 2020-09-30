BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HOU) Trading Up 1.2%

BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HOU) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.35. Approximately 45,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 234,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.51.

