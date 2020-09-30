BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 682.0 days.
Shares of BRRGF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.