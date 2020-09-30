Beowulf Price Up 18.6% Over Last 24 Hours (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00266266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.01622026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00176600 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,100 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

