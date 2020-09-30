Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Shares Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 81,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.