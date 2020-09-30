Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXEFD)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

