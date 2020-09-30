Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $339,385.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market cap of $84.73 million and $339,385.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002711 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

