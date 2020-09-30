BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) PT Lowered to $8.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60.
In other BCB Bancorp news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,463.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $38,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,110.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180 over the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
