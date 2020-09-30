BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) PT Lowered to $8.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,463.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $38,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,110.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180 over the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

