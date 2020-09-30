BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.