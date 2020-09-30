Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

