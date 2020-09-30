Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 1,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $1.16. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

