Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

SYKE stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

