Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.69

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as high as $28.04. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 12,443,149 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

