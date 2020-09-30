BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

