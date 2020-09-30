Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.84. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 696 shares.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 458.67% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

