Barclays Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Equal Weight

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.
HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.90 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
