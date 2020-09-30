Barclays Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Equal Weight

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.90 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

