Barclays Increases Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

RVNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

